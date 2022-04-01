ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing your pool for summer is getting more expensive

By Greg Bradbury
 3 days ago
As the warmer weather arrives across southern Arizona, many are getting ready to hit the pool.

Preparing pools for swimming has gotten more expensive over the past year. The price of chlorine has doubled over the past year, according to Bill DeCook at E-Konomy Pools.

Like many supplies, pool chemicals have been hard to get a hold of.

DeCook said they were able to order their supplies ahead of time.

"We're pretty well stocked," DeCook said. "We should be able to handle all the things this summer."

The price to run a pool pump is around $200 a month, according to DeCook. New pumps cut down on some of the costs.

Another way to help alleviate some of the costs is to get ahead of maintenance.

"It's the perfect time to get your pool chemistry straightened out," DeCook said. "First of all, if you wait till it gets warm you usually end up with a green pool. Also, filtration is really important. Make sure your equipment is running right."

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Greg is a recent graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. During his time at SU, he spent the majority of his time at the school's TV station, CitrusTV. Over the course of 3 years there, he worked as a reporter, anchor, and news director. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

