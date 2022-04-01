ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardesty says she takes 'full responsibility' for debt issue, sets up payment plan

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — In a news release Thursday night, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she takes full responsibility over the issue of failing to pay her debt to a credit card company and has set up a payment plan to pay it off. Last week, a Multnomah...

katu.com

Comments / 3

Churchman
3d ago

THINK?? Hardesty CAN NOTbe trusted!!?? remember??Hardesty set the standard forhonesty!? remember the twopolice officers that got FIREDfor making a mistake??THINK!?? is Portland peopleSTUPID enough to believe her??Hardesty LIED !!! THINK??she WILL LIE again!!

Reply(2)
2
Related
Bakersfield Channel

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers throughout the U.S. are floating proposals to send checks to help residents cope with soaring inflation at a time when state budgets are bursting with cash. The relief ideas come at a time when many states actually have too much money...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How to Avoid Debt and the Estimated Tax Payment Trap

In addition to the numerous other hurdles facing new business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers have an array of tax requirements with which to contend. Not the least of which includes making estimated tax payments throughout the year. While many are aware that they need to pay estimated taxes, these calculations prove themselves to be more complicated in practice. Many find it difficult to budget properly for these costs, leaving them with steep tax bills they can't afford to pay. For some business owners, the tax debt that results from overdue tax payments, interest, and penalties can even threaten your business's ability to grow and thrive. However, it is possible to sidestep these issues by putting the right tax processes in place.
INCOME TAX
KATU.com

Judge says Hardesty must pay more than $16,000 in credit card debt

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty must pay a credit card company more than $16,000 after she failed to show up in court to address the matter. The judge issued default orders last week alleging Hardesty had defaulted on...
PORTLAND, OR
The US Sun

How EBT Cash Benefits can be used to pay for bills, childcare & transport – and you can even withdraw it from ATMs

FOOD stamp claimants can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for much more than just purchasing food and beverages. Through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits to low-income families have been consistently increasing with federally-funded state programs like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. TANF money is delivered to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MotorBiscuit

Are More States Giving $800 Gas Rebates Like California Proposal?

Because of gas prices continuing to spike, California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing all California vehicle owners get a $400 gas card rebate for up to two cars. Everyone in Cali has two cars, so this amounts to $800. His hope is to provide relief for the crazy skyrocketing gas prices. Other states have made moves in this direction, or are looking at similar programs. And California has other proposals being discussed as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE

