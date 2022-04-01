Hardesty says she takes 'full responsibility' for debt issue, sets up payment plan

In addition to the numerous other hurdles facing new business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers have an array of tax requirements with which to contend. Not the least of which includes making estimated tax payments throughout the year. While many are aware that they need to pay estimated taxes, these calculations prove themselves to be more complicated in practice. Many find it difficult to budget properly for these costs, leaving them with steep tax bills they can't afford to pay. For some business owners, the tax debt that results from overdue tax payments, interest, and penalties can even threaten your business's ability to grow and thrive. However, it is possible to sidestep these issues by putting the right tax processes in place.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO