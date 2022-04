PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Traveling back and forth between Phillipsburg and Easton for free is requiring a bit more patience these days. Phillipsburg Town Council President Harry Wyant said town officials met with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Monday to discuss partial closures on the Northampton Street Bridge — more commonly known as the "free bridge" — which he said are causing "daily backups on South Main Street past Shappell Park almost to Stockton Street."

