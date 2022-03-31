Battlefield High School Senior Evan Nichols Brings Home Olympic Gold

Smithfield-Selma High School brought home awards from this year’s DECA state conference, which was h... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The opening of the 2022 Bergenfield Little League season was a borough affair. Locals flocked to the renovated Staunton Field on Saturday, April 2 for a host of games following opening ceremonies that included longtime coach and general manager Kevin Smith being awarded the 2022 Sportsman of the Year. Smith...
Here’s a list of which varsity and junior varsity teams each high school is fielding for the spring sports season. Spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and baseball and softball. Track and tennis are varsity only.
BATTLEFIELD 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Carter Cramp led Battlefield (5-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 in Cedar Run District) with two goals. Connor Sturdevant, Amari Benjamin, and Jacob Cross each added a goal. Mateo Ammatuna and Alex Shawky each added an assist. Dylan Rose and Luke Boggess split the game in goal for the...
The 2022 MHSAA Spring Sports season is officially underway, meaning all the great moments of the 2021-22 Winter Sports Season is now in our collective rearview mirrors.
With the end of the winter season on the hardwood comes the inevitable postseason award honors, much like the announcement of the Associated Press All State...
One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
On Friday the Superior boys and Hayward girls prep track and field teams took first place in the Dennis Simpson Invitational held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS). The Hayward girls finished with 155.83 points while the Superior boys team finished with 119 points. In the boys...
ROCKLAND, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rockland community and both Bulldog basketball squads gathered at Rockland High School Wednesday night to celebrate an incredible championship, both the boys and girls teams winning a state championship. It was the first state title for the boys team and the second for the girls...
Luke was a top eliminator as an eighth-grade cross country runner at Beacon, but lacrosse is his first love. He started last year as a sophomore on a talented team that reached the state finals. Luke is ready to make the transition from roll player to front-line assassin on attack. The junior recorded his first varsity hat trick in Cape’s 13-10 upset win over Episcopal Academy March 28. “It felt great being able to deliver in the first game against such a good team,” Burton said. “I know to stay ready, because with so many talented offensive players, you never know when the ball will end up on your stick.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens and Central baseball teams renewed their rivalry Thursday night at Mckeague Field. The Cobblers scored a run in the top of the first. But it was all Raiders from there as they stormed back to earn an 11-1 victory.
Comments / 0