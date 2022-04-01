Chris Krok Show: I Thought This Was Russian Disinformation?

Misha Katsurin, a Ukrainian restaurateur with a trim beard, an earring, and an 8-month-old son, makes for an unusual guerrilla warrior. But he understands a battleground that could prove decisive in this war. It’s the fight over facts, over what is actually happening, versus what his family in Russia and millions like them have been misled to believe. “They exist in another reality,” he says. He discovered this during a phone call with his father in Russia, who did not believe that the war, the bombings, and the brutality were actually taking place.

EUROPE ・ 19 DAYS AGO