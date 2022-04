The biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory has come into effect as charities warn that 2.5 million more households are set to fall into “fuel stress” and supplier websites remained unresponsive to customers.As a 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap hit bills, the Resolution Foundation think tank said the number of English households in fuel stress – those spending at least 10% of their total budgets on energy bills – was set to double overnight from 2.5 to five million.Resolution Foundation senior economist Jonathan Marshall said: “Today’s energy price cap rise will see the number of households...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO