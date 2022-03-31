Jazz Appreciated on NJ PBS in April

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and NJ PBS is celebrating with a melodious lineup of special programs throughout the month. “Jazz has played an important role in the cultural history of America and New Jersey, in ways many do not realize,” said NJ PBS General Manager Joe Lee. “We hope these...
The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is making its return to the Showboat in Atlantic City on April 8, 9, and 10. If you’re not familiar with the show, it’s a convention targeting horror fans where you can meet your favorite horror celebrities and shop local vendors.
The acclaimed Central New York Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1996 and now in its 26th year, will perform a “comeback” cabaret concert in the historic Persian Terrace of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Joining them will be national guests Kim Nazarian of the New York Voices, Jay Ashby on trombone, and new Music Director Clay Jenkins conducting the 16-picee CNYJO. An opening set will be performed by the Le Moyne Jazzuits directed by Carol Jacobe, and Ms. Nazarian will sit in with the student vocal jazz ensemble as well. A cash bar and buffet will be available at extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at www.cnyjazz.org or 315-479-5299.
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania musicians union is teaming up with one of downtown Lancaster's most popular music venues to produce a special live music series in April in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month. The Lancaster & York County Musicians Union (Local 294 American Federation of Musicians) will...
Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
A new documentary from Montana PBS seeks to tell the story of the Montana Freemen in a way that nobody else has done. The film, called “The Rise of the Freemen,” chronicles the anti-government militia group who, in 1996, engaged in an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside of Jordan.
Click here to read the full article. George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year.
Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer.
“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” said Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.”
The group...
Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Roxy Music announced plans for a 50th-anniversary reunion tour that will feature core members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. The 13-date tour kicks off Sept. 7 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wraps up Oct. 14 at the O2 Arena in London, with a stop in between at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12.
Roxy Music broke up 1983 after wrapping up a world tour behind Avalon, the most successful album of their career. They reunited in 2001 to commemorate their 30th anniversary and giggled sporadically for...
EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
On April 12, at 7 p.m., the School of Music at Cairn University, 200 Manor Ave. in Langhorne, is presenting “An Evening of Jazz and Gospel Music.” The concert is organized by New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett. Cairn recently enlisted him to lead the growing jazz program at the school. He travels from Manhattan to Langhorne every week.
The following events are scheduled at The Jazz Loft for April 2022. Wed. 4/6 Young at Heart: Blame It On The Bossa Nova 1 PM. The Jazz Loft Trio performs the popular Brazilian music in the afternoon concert series Young at Heart. Tickets: $10. Wed. 4/6 Jazz Loft Trio and...
CLINTON — The Hamilton College Department of Music will present a free concert with “Doc” Woods on Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. “Doc” Woods kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month with a nine-movement suite of new music. Written in the last...
The Historic Preservation Office of the state Department of Environmental Protection will hold a meeting next month about an application to build an ADA Interpretive Visitor Center for Margate's Lucy the Elephant. The meeting is scheduled to take place virtually at 10 a.m. April 13. Lucy closed in September for...
Kraftwerk have added further dates to their upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the new dates below and buy tickets here. The German electronic pioneers are set to kick-off the North American leg of their renowned ‘3D Tour’ in May, starting in St. Louis on May 27 and finishing in Vancouver on July 10.
Click here to read the full article. When Wilco invited Neal Francis to join them onstage at their Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Mexico this past January, they asked the Chicago piano-rocker what song of theirs he’d like to play.
It was a tough question for the longtime Wilco fan, but eventually Francis landed on “Theologians,” with some help from his girlfriend.
“I liked that choice because it has a great piano part, and the lyrics really resonate with me as someone who continues to contemplate spirituality,” Francis said in a statement.
Francis went further; taking over lead vocals on the 2004 A Ghost...
The most recent exhibition Of Sea and Sand displays oil paintings of vast California scenery, inviting the viewers to explore the mountains, vistas of the coast, deserts, pines, as well as the lagoons, beaches, and beautiful Californian seashore.
The works include artists from the 20th century. The featured artists are Alfred Richard Mitchell, Maurice Braun, Nicolai Ivanovich Fechin, Guy Orlando Rose, Charles Arthur Fries, and Charles Reiffel. The artworks are mainly dated to the third decade of the 20th century, and they are inspired by the European impressionist and post-impressionistic style. Finding endless inspiration in nature, named artists captured the Californian...
New Jersey’s own funk legend George Clinton is getting the biopic treatment, and Eddie Murphy is attached to star. Deadline reports that Murphy is in talks to play Clinton, 80, in an Amazon biopic film. Murphy, 60, would also produce the film about the Parliament-Funkadelic leader who was born...
Appalachian indie rock outfit Hello June are preparing for their PBS debut this weekend. The band will bring their music to an upcoming episode of Culinary Concerts, a program which explores the history of ingredients, dishes, and music in West Virginia through a series of themed episodes. Songwriter and frontwoman...
