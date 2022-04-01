5 Seconds of Summer Return With ‘Take My Hand’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article.

It’s all change for 5 Seconds of Summer , as the Aussie pop-punk outfit gears up for the release of a fifth studio album.

The four-piece has new management (Benjamin Evans) and, in early March, dropped the single “Complete Mess,” the first since striking a global recording partnership with BMG .



5SOS are record-setters, having hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three studio albums, and only narrowly missing out on getting there with their fourth.

In Australia, the Sydneysiders debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart with their first four full-length studio efforts, just the second homegrown band to do so.

Their collection of trophies includes five ARIA Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

“Take My Hand” is a slice of epic-pop, the sound of a band reaching maturity. It’s the second release from their “soon-to-be-announced fifth studio album,” BMG notes. Stream it in full below.