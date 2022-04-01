ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Off-Duty Inglewood Officer Wounded in Shooting

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty Inglewood police officer was wounded in a shooting Thursday in the unincorporated Lennox area bordering Inglewood. The shooting was reported about 10:10 a.m. in the 10900 block of Osage Avenue, near Prairie Avenue, according...

mynewsla.com

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Autopsy: Black man shot by off-duty deputy had 4 wounds

A Black pedestrian fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff's deputy earlier this year was hit four times during the altercation in a busy North Carolina street, according to an autopsy released Thursday. The autopsy released by North Carolina's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old Jason Walker had wounds to his head, chest, back and thigh in the Jan. 8 shooting in Fayetteville. “The cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds,” the report said. The report noted that no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system.Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
