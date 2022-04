3-on-3 overtime is one of the most innovative solutions to long-lasting games in the NHL. It’s an exciting addition filled with fast-paced action. It can make or break a team, especially in the playoff race. The Dallas Stars are no strangers to overtime. Overtime proved costly last season while this season is the complete opposite. The Stars are the best team in overtime this year with 10 wins. Their turnaround will get them into the playoffs where overtime plays a massive part. Their clutch performances can prove a decider in playoff games. Their 180 past 60 minutes deserves a better look.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO