ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Students from Quist Middle School will have their art on display at the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Staff members from the DA’s office worked with 8th grade students to create the display. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office) The project started last October and resulted in more than 80 oil pastels and 60 butterflies that represent the students’ take on the wonders of the Earth. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office) Eventually the display will move to the Adams County Government Center. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO