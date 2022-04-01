ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week

By KTNV Staff, JJ Snyder
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztBsJ_0ew7ktXK00

The GRAMMYs are coming to Las Vegas this weekend, and so are some A-list performers. Whether you're headed to a show or looking for something a little more low-key, here are 13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week:

Featured

Local discount for Legends in Concert: Legendary Divas
Channel your inner diva at Legends this week and feel the power of pop music's legendary ladies. Experience the longest-running show on The Strip with a special offer for locals. Friday, April 1, tickets are $30 only for one night: It's the return of celebrity host Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. She'll take you on a glamorous journey through five decades of music and daring divas like Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Cher, and Adele.

First Friday
Celebrate the start of April at First Friday with an outdoor art walk downtown. Join local artists and craftspeople, surrounded by creativity and good vibes. Come hungry and hit the food garden for a bite and a sip. Avoid the hassle of parking when you take the Downtown Loop, and be sure to check out local band Secos on the IG Stage.

New in brunch

NoMad Bar now serving weekend brunch
NoMad aims to blend both the classic sit-down and party settings seen across Las Vegas with its new weekend brunch, featuring live music, shareable cocktails, and decadent brunch cuisine. NoMad Bar is located within NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM and serves brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Visit the website here to make a reservation or call the NoMad concierge at 702-730-7000.

Toasted Gastrobrunch opens second location
Toasted Gastrobrunch brings its playfully decadent brunch menu to Southwest Vegas, expanding its lively daytime atmosphere to a second location. Enjoy specialty mimosas and bellinis paired with unique brunch dishes like red velvet pancakes, the Elvis french toast, and fried chicken with buttermilk pancakes. The new location at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 2.

Day or night: Hot lineups for GRAMMY weekend

Drais Nightclub
Drais Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas will celebrate GRAMMY weekend with a lineup of nominees and winners:

  • Friday, April 1: DaBaby (eight-time GRAMMY nominee)
  • Saturday, April 2: French Montana (three-time GRAMMY nominee)
  • Sunday, April 3: Nelly (three-time GRAMMY award winner)

Snoop Dogg at Elia Beach Club
"Drop It Like It's Hot" at Elia Beach Club as one of the most successful and respected artists in all of rap performs on Saturday, April 2. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $50 for females and $60 for males.

TAO Beach Dayclub grand opening weekend
TAO Beach Dayclub will mark its return to the Las Vegas Strip with a lineup of all-star performers, including:

  • Afrojack, Fisher, ILLENIUM, and Kaskade on Saturday, April 2
  • Lil Jon, Mustard and TYGA on Sunday, April 3

More talent in town this weekend:

New in entertainment

National Geographic: Rarely Seen
In this exhibition of visual wonders, National Geographic reveals a world very few have the chance to see for themselves. The exhibition at Bally's Las Vegas features 50 striking images shot by some of the world’s finest photographers of places, events, natural phenomena, and man-made heirlooms seldom seen by human eyes. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced reservations encouraged. Tickets $35 for adults and $22 for children.

"NEWSical The Musical" at Majestic Repertory Theatre
The up-to-the-minute musical mockery of all the news that’s fit to spoof tackles everything from the highest office in the land to the lowest depths of internet conspiracies…including Britney Spears’ and Adele’s Vegas residencies. The limited three-week engagement at Majestic Repertory Theatre begins Friday, April 1. Shows are Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Grab a bite or brew

For a cause: Nevada SPCA and Bad Beat Brewing team up
You can now drink beer and save homeless pets in our community at the same time! Nevada SPCA is collaborating with local brewery, Bad Beat Brewing, to release a special, limited-edition beer aptly named “Best Furiend Brew." The new brew will be released on Saturday, April 2 during a special adoption event hosted at Bad Beat Brewing. During the event, Bad Beat Brewing will donate $1 from every pint of Best Furiend Brew poured and $2 from every four-pack purchased. A dollar from any of the twelve beers on tap purchased during this event will also be donated to Nevada SPCA. Adoptable pets will be on-site along with a local food truck vendor. The family- and dog-friendly event happens from noon to 4 p.m. at 7380 Eastgate Road, Suite 110 in Henderson.

Free wine tastings at Valley Cheese and Wine
Get over hump day with Wine Down Wednesday at Valley Cheese and Wine. Stop by for free wine tastings every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Tastings will take place at the bar and feature at least two bottles from their collection or new wines. All wines offered for tasting will be available for purchase at discounted prices on the day of the tasting. Valley Cheese and Wine is located at 1570 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 140.

National Beer Day at Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin, will celebrate National Beer Day with their signature michelada and happy hour specials on Thursday, April 7. Pancho's National Beer Day will feature micheladas, a wide assortment of domestic and imported drafts, $3 off house and flavored margaritas, well cocktails and house wines. Drink specials can be paired with discounted appetizers. Reservations may be made by calling 702-982-0111 or online here.

Comments / 1

Related
CBoardingGroup

Man wins huge jackpot at Las Vegas Airport

In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adding a Cannabis-Friendly Hotel

Las Vegas, really the whole state of Nevada, has been an odd place for cannabis operators. The state has legalized recreational marijuana, but it has never legalized consumption lounges. That's not a problem for locals, who can consume their cannabis at home, but it has created a difficult situation for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Montana State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Illinois man hits $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Illinois was the lucky winner of more than $1 million after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at The Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday. Dennis Albers, a resident of Morton, Ill., was in town for a meeting and tried...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
Person
Cher
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Adele
Person
Nelly
Person
Tyga
Person
Britney Spears
8 News Now

Tanks on Trains: Why so many were in Las Vegas

Dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, troop transport vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and much more were recently seen in downtown Las Vegas and around the valley. All of them loaded on to rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas for the first time

The Grammys might be missing stars like Drake, The Weeknd and Kanye West as performers, but the biggest night in music could still shine bright on the Las Vegas Strip. The ceremony relocated to Las Vegas for the first time ever, with several artists, who could have epic nights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and leading nominee Jon Batiste. The awards shifted from Los Angeles because of the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Hawaiian woman hits $1.3M jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky player from Hawai’i hit a more than $1.3 million jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino Monday. Michelle M. was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at around 11:30 a.m. when she made a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725. The Wheel of Fortune […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Hotels#Las Vegas Valley#Downtown Las Vegas#Secos#The Ig Stage
8 News Now

New developments in Las Vegas ‘grow up’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas has a familiar look, mostly single-family homes and single-story businesses.But at city hall, there’s a new effort to help the city expand by changing our skyline. Brian Knudsen, a Las Vegas city councilman says, “our community is growing faster than we can really keep up.” “For so long, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Boy, 14, runs successful chili food truck in Las Vegas Valley

La’rell Wysinger started a food business in his grandmother’s driveway when he was 12. In the last two years, during the pandemic, the high school freshman’s driveway snacks have grown into a popular chili cupcake trailer. He’s a translator, a big brother and a teen entrepreneur. Wysinger,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Man hits $1M jackpot at the LINQ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lucky winner Michael T. hit an over $1 million jackpot at The LINQ Hotel and Experience, the venue announced in a tweet Thursday. Michael hit the “Mega Progressive” jackpot for $1,041,779 playing Let It Ride, the casino said in a tweet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy