The GRAMMYs are coming to Las Vegas this weekend, and so are some A-list performers. Whether you're headed to a show or looking for something a little more low-key, here are 13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week:

Featured

Local discount for Legends in Concert: Legendary Divas

Channel your inner diva at Legends this week and feel the power of pop music's legendary ladies. Experience the longest-running show on The Strip with a special offer for locals. Friday, April 1, tickets are $30 only for one night: It's the return of celebrity host Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. She'll take you on a glamorous journey through five decades of music and daring divas like Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Cher, and Adele.

First Friday

Celebrate the start of April at First Friday with an outdoor art walk downtown. Join local artists and craftspeople, surrounded by creativity and good vibes. Come hungry and hit the food garden for a bite and a sip. Avoid the hassle of parking when you take the Downtown Loop, and be sure to check out local band Secos on the IG Stage.

New in brunch

NoMad Bar now serving weekend brunch

NoMad aims to blend both the classic sit-down and party settings seen across Las Vegas with its new weekend brunch, featuring live music, shareable cocktails, and decadent brunch cuisine. NoMad Bar is located within NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM and serves brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Visit the website here to make a reservation or call the NoMad concierge at 702-730-7000.

Toasted Gastrobrunch opens second location

Toasted Gastrobrunch brings its playfully decadent brunch menu to Southwest Vegas, expanding its lively daytime atmosphere to a second location. Enjoy specialty mimosas and bellinis paired with unique brunch dishes like red velvet pancakes, the Elvis french toast, and fried chicken with buttermilk pancakes. The new location at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 2.

Day or night: Hot lineups for GRAMMY weekend

Drais Nightclub

Drais Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas will celebrate GRAMMY weekend with a lineup of nominees and winners:



Friday, April 1: DaBaby (eight-time GRAMMY nominee)

Saturday, April 2: French Montana (three-time GRAMMY nominee)

Sunday, April 3: Nelly (three-time GRAMMY award winner)

Snoop Dogg at Elia Beach Club

"Drop It Like It's Hot" at Elia Beach Club as one of the most successful and respected artists in all of rap performs on Saturday, April 2. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $50 for females and $60 for males.

TAO Beach Dayclub grand opening weekend

TAO Beach Dayclub will mark its return to the Las Vegas Strip with a lineup of all-star performers, including:



Afrojack, Fisher, ILLENIUM, and Kaskade on Saturday, April 2

Lil Jon, Mustard and TYGA on Sunday, April 3

More talent in town this weekend:



New in entertainment

National Geographic: Rarely Seen

In this exhibition of visual wonders, National Geographic reveals a world very few have the chance to see for themselves. The exhibition at Bally's Las Vegas features 50 striking images shot by some of the world’s finest photographers of places, events, natural phenomena, and man-made heirlooms seldom seen by human eyes. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced reservations encouraged. Tickets $35 for adults and $22 for children.

"NEWSical The Musical" at Majestic Repertory Theatre

The up-to-the-minute musical mockery of all the news that’s fit to spoof tackles everything from the highest office in the land to the lowest depths of internet conspiracies…including Britney Spears’ and Adele’s Vegas residencies. The limited three-week engagement at Majestic Repertory Theatre begins Friday, April 1. Shows are Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Grab a bite or brew

For a cause: Nevada SPCA and Bad Beat Brewing team up

You can now drink beer and save homeless pets in our community at the same time! Nevada SPCA is collaborating with local brewery, Bad Beat Brewing, to release a special, limited-edition beer aptly named “Best Furiend Brew." The new brew will be released on Saturday, April 2 during a special adoption event hosted at Bad Beat Brewing. During the event, Bad Beat Brewing will donate $1 from every pint of Best Furiend Brew poured and $2 from every four-pack purchased. A dollar from any of the twelve beers on tap purchased during this event will also be donated to Nevada SPCA. Adoptable pets will be on-site along with a local food truck vendor. The family- and dog-friendly event happens from noon to 4 p.m. at 7380 Eastgate Road, Suite 110 in Henderson.

Free wine tastings at Valley Cheese and Wine

Get over hump day with Wine Down Wednesday at Valley Cheese and Wine. Stop by for free wine tastings every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Tastings will take place at the bar and feature at least two bottles from their collection or new wines. All wines offered for tasting will be available for purchase at discounted prices on the day of the tasting. Valley Cheese and Wine is located at 1570 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 140.

National Beer Day at Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin, will celebrate National Beer Day with their signature michelada and happy hour specials on Thursday, April 7. Pancho's National Beer Day will feature micheladas, a wide assortment of domestic and imported drafts, $3 off house and flavored margaritas, well cocktails and house wines. Drink specials can be paired with discounted appetizers. Reservations may be made by calling 702-982-0111 or online here.