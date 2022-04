SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The door is closing on California's wet season. It started with record-setting rain and snow, but ended with record-setting dry conditions. Jon Heggie, battalion chief with Cal Fire, says they are already preparing for an earlier start to the peak season and what could be a more explosive fire year. This is due to the lack of moisture already recorded in grasses and other vegetation, making them prime for burning.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO