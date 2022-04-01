Brooklyn shooting kills 12-year-old boy eating in parked car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy and three adults were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Garfield Park community.The shooting happened on Monroe Street near Kildare Avenue at 8:15 p.m.Police said the four victims were in the street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.An 11-year-old boy was struck in the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. Two men, ages 33 and 48, were each shot in the back and were taken to the same hospital in serious condition.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman talked with a representative of the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago at the scene, who said the organization is in contact with the family. The family said the shooting happened between cars and the boy was hit with a stray bullet – and he is expected to recover.It appeared there had been some kind of celebration at the scene earlier, as balloons were tied to poles for the occasion.Shell casings were spotted at Monroe Street and Keeler Avenue.

