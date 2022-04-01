ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

21-year-old killed in LoDo shooting

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039rPx_0ew7hPDR00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver East High School graduate was shot and killed over the weekend in Lower Downtown Denver.

The family of Nick Caldwell says the 21-year-old was shot after trying to protect friends during an altercation next to a food truck.

“I’m still in shock,” said Nick’s Mom, Toni Nunez Caldwell.

Caldwell was a 2018 graduate of East High School. He was a student-athlete, excelling on the field, on the rugby team and captain of the defense in football.

Police officer fired after deadly pursuit in Brighton

He was studying communications at American University in Washington D.C.

A fundraiser has been created to help his family with funeral costs .

Nunez Caldwell said Denver Police told her an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect. A Denver Police Department spokesperson would only confirm with FOX31 that the investigation is ongoing.

“He wasn’t a ‘hood rat,'” his mom said. “He was a really good kid, not just because he was my son, but because he was trying to do the right thing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Melinda Rose
2d ago

Super sad of course he was one of our upcoming kids that is intelligent what the future needed....R.I.P. young man fly high

Reply
5
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Denver, CO
Sports
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Denver#Kdvr#Denver East High School#American University#Denver Police Department
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Alexis Wilkins Arrested After Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At High School In Colorado Springs

(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday. Alexis Wilkins (credit: United States District Court via Facebook) Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020. Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here. Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy