21-year-old killed in LoDo shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver East High School graduate was shot and killed over the weekend in Lower Downtown Denver.

The family of Nick Caldwell says the 21-year-old was shot after trying to protect friends during an altercation next to a food truck.

“I’m still in shock,” said Nick’s Mom, Toni Nunez Caldwell.

Caldwell was a 2018 graduate of East High School. He was a student-athlete, excelling on the field, on the rugby team and captain of the defense in football.

He was studying communications at American University in Washington D.C.

A fundraiser has been created to help his family with funeral costs .

Nunez Caldwell said Denver Police told her an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect. A Denver Police Department spokesperson would only confirm with FOX31 that the investigation is ongoing.

“He wasn’t a ‘hood rat,'” his mom said. “He was a really good kid, not just because he was my son, but because he was trying to do the right thing.”

