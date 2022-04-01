Freddie Gibbs, Rick Ross Celebrate Success in ‘Ice Cream’ Video

Click here to read the full article.

Freddie Gibbs has enlisted Rick Ross for his new single, “Ice Cream.” The Kenny Beats-produced track gives a new spin on the sample RZA employed for Raekwon’s song of the same name, which appeared on 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…

Mirroring the opening of Raekwon’s video for the original track, Gibbs visual features him riding around town in an ice cream truck filled with women enjoying frozen treats. Ross joins the wintry party, where he pops champagne, and celebrates being on top of the game.

“Dope feen got a pipe dream/Serve my neighbors 34 flavors/I got ice cream,” Gibbs raps. Ross “Couple mil, a duffle bag, I got a block to feed,” Ross raps on his verse.

Next month, Gibbs will perform at Coachella with Madlib. Gibbs released Alfredo , his Grammy-nominated collaborative album with the Alchemist in 2020. He signed with Warner shortly afterward. The rapper — who has appeared on TV shows including Power Book IV: Force and Bust Down — is starring in the upcoming film, Down With the King . Earlier in the year, Gibbs and Gunna exchanged words on Twitter after Gunna appeared to diss Gibbs while teasing his album, DS4ever .

In January, Ross dropped the video for “ Wiggle ,” his single from his recent album, Richer Than I Ever Been . The LP also includes “ Outlawz ” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage, along with “Little Havana” with Willie Falcon and The-Dream.