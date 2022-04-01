ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka ‘Grateful’ For Opportunity to Compete in Miami Open Final

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SA4QN_0ew7hFdP00

Osaka: “I’m just so grateful right now... We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday.”

Naomi Osaka was in tears of joy after she earned a spot in the Miami Open Final after winning a 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 semifinal match against Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

It was first of many things for Osaka in the victory. It marked the first time she defeated Bencic after three previous tries. She earned a spot in the Miami Open final for the first time in her career, and will be playing in a championship match for the the first time since the 2021 Australian Open.

After the match, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion tweeted her gratitude for the current moment she is experiencing.

“Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now,” Osaka tweeted. “Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday.”

The Japanese tennis player entered the tournament after being heckled by a fan at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in her match against Veronika Kudermetova on March 13. Four days after the Indian Wells incident, Osaka tweeted a positive message about her mental health.

“Very proud of myself for reaching a point in my life that despite the lows, I would still rather be myself than anyone else,” Osaka said.

After Thursday, Osaka told reporters that she has received help from a therapist in regard to handling the pressure of the sport and her overall mental health.

“Talking to her really helped me out, she helped me see things from a different perspective,” Osaka said. “I just feel like there are things that can help me out, and I never realized it because I’m the type of person that likes to do things myself and I don’t like to burden people. I’m surprised by how quickly it came together, but I always wanted to do well in Miami. I’ve always thought I had the game style for it.”

On Saturday, Osaka—who entered the Miami Open unseeded and ranked No. 77 in the world—will play in the championship match against No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland. If Osaka wins, she will return to the top 30 after 10 months.

More Tennis Coverage:

Nick Kyrgios Fined $35,000 By ATP Based on Tuesday’s Miami Open Match
Is Tennis Boring Right Now?
Tennis Player Sues USTA Over Alleged Sexual Abuse by Coach
Matteo Berrettini Undergoes Right Hand Surgery

Comments / 2

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

59K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

20M+

Views

Related
Tennis World Usa

Miami Open 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka is the first finalist of the Miami Open 2022. The Japanese tennis player does not make any particular changes to the script at the foot of the final in Florida. On the contrary. In the most complicated challenge of the week, against Belinda Bencic, she recovers one set of disadvantage and fourteen months later she returns to reach a final in the WTA Tour.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#Japanese#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka answers if she still wants to be No. 1

World No. 77 Naomi Osaka admitted that she is hopeful she could once again reach the No. 1 ranking. Osaka, who reached the No. 1 ranking for the first time January 2019, hasn't played that much over the last year and it took a toll on her ranking. Osaka's ranking...
SPORTS
Akron Beacon Journal

Kitzmiller brings consistent racquet to Nordonia boys tennis

Consistency is the best part of Drew Kitzmiller’s game on the tennis court. The Nordonia sophomore brings it every single day. “Drew sets the tone at practice,” Knights head coach Ryan Vehar said of his No. 2 singles player. “He’s one of the first ones out there every day ready to start hitting. He doesn’t need to be asked twice to do anything and will get the kids moving to start the next drill and things like that. He’s focused and is always trying to get better. He’s also trying to get his teammates better each day with showing his work ethic and intensity in both practice and matches.”
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy