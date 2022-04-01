ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Breezy Friday afternoon

By Monica Cortez
El Paso News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso is expecting a breezy Friday as an upper wave moves through, with 10-20 mph winds. Winds are expected to...

www.ktsm.com

