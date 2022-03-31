Happy 100th Birthday!

During the pandemic, many picked hobbies such as making sourdough bread. For Kevin Bacon, it was a making TikToks of himself singing to goats on his Connecticut farm. His videos of "#GoatSongs" have attracted more than 650,000 likes on the platform. His most recent video was dedicated to Tom Brady after the football player announced his retirement in early February (Brady announced that he was going to come back for one more season in early March). Other videos showcase him singing songs by the Backstreet Boys and New Kids On The Block.

