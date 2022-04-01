Stockton double shooting leaves two men with multiple wounds

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said.
Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges.
(left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
