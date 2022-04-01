Stockton double shooting leaves two men with multiple wounds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO