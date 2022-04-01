ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton double shooting leaves two men with multiple wounds

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were shot and sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Few details about the incident have been released...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

Related
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Man dies following altercation at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man died Monday after an altercation at Wasco State Prison, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Angel Iverson died at the scene of the 5:48 p.m. incident and an autopsy will be performed, officials said. No other information was provided in a news release reporting Iverson’s death.
WASCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Couple found dead inside home; 19-year-old son shot, arrested

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Loomis couple was found dead inside their home Monday, and their 19-year-son was found armed during a search of the area before being shot by deputies. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive before 10 a.m. Someone reported to […]
LOOMIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
KGET

Shooting wounds two at gas station on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning, two people were shot at a gas station in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:19 a.m. police responded to the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station at the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. An officer was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC10

Teen shot by deputies is suspect in his parents' death in Loomis

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two bodies were found in a Placer County home after a day-long investigation ended with deputies shooting their suspect Monday evening. Deputies identified the victims Tuesday as Gerald Upholt, 80, and Katheryn Lynch, 67. The couple were well-known lobbyists, according to the family’s pet sitter....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy