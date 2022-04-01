ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Pops for 27 in win

Cunningham chipped in 27 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists...

ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
NBA
Cade Cunningham
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
FanSided

Killian Hayes goes off in Pistons’ failed tank attempt: 3 takeaways

The Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder headlined Tankapalooza 2022 last night, with both teams trotting out lineups of backups for most of the game. Just about all of OKC’s best players are out for the season with dubious injuries and the Detroit Pistons decided to rest Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart after they played just a half a quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Thunder prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Detroit Pistons will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick. Unfortunately for both of these teams, neither has much at stake in this game. The Pistons are fighting for the worst record in the NBA instead of a postseason spot, as they enter this game with an absolutely abysmal 21-56 record. That mark is only better than the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets. The Thunder haven’t fared much better, going 22-54 over the course of the season. because both of these teams are terrible, this game should be a close and exciting one. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ patience with Killian Hayes is paying off

The refrain for Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons has been the same for two seasons now. “Let’s wait until he’s played 82 games before we cast judgment”. This phrase – or any other variation of the same message – has been echoed tirelessly by Killian Hayes truthers for the past two years. It’s almost become a meme at this point.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division clash at 5 p.m. ET April 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pistons will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat. Detroit bagged a 110-101 win over the Oklahoma...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Excels with 26 points

Conley notched 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Conley tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring in the contest, though the point guard was much more efficient with a 10-for-18 shooting line. His scoring production was his most since he posted 29 points against Milwaukee on March 14. Conley's offensive output has ebbed and flowed over the course of the campaign, and he is currently in a productive stretch during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 dimes, 2.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 3.2 treys over his past five contests.
NBA
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Sports
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (ankle) out for Cleveland on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mobley continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Sunday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Mobley is averaging 14.9 points, 8.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Goga Bitadze (foot) will not return on Sunday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) will not return to Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Bitadze suffered a foot injury during Sunday's clash with the Pistons and will not return. Bitadze will finish Sunday's game with 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 9 minutes played.
NBA
Reuters

Longtime Raptor Kyle Lowry returns to Toronto to power Heat victory

EditorsNote: tweaks headline; minor edits elsewhere. Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists in his return to Toronto, leading the visiting Miami Heat past the Raptors 114-109 Sunday night. Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half for the Heat (51-28), who have won four...
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (back) questionable for Sunday's game against Pistons

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Brogdon's availability has constantly been in question after Indiana's guard missed seven games for various reasons. Tyrese Haliburton should play a lead role in a good spot against a Pistons' team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

