Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hits for 18 against Hawks

Conley notched 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Conley tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring in the contest, though the point guard was much more efficient with a 10-for-18 shooting line. His scoring production was his most since he posted 29 points against Milwaukee on March 14. Conley's offensive output has ebbed and flowed over the course of the campaign, and he is currently in a productive stretch during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 dimes, 2.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 3.2 treys over his past five contests.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO