ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hits for 18 against Hawks

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garland registered 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Cedi Osman shines in the ashes of the Cavaliers defense

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in a lopsided affair. The Cleveland Cavaliers are spiraling without Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Dean Wade’s ability to provide defense both inside and out. The Cavs were able to get a great shooting day from Cedi Osman, and he even had a nice outing on defense, compared to the rest of the starters anyway.
NBA
WREG

Report: Memphis Tigers’ Lester Quinones declares for NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers guard Lester Quinones has declared for the NBA Draft, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. The junior averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds this season for the U of M — finishing the year with a 39 percent 3-point percentage. The Brentwood, NY native put up a career high 22 points in […]
NBA
FOX Sports

Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant's career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta (41-37) moved into eighth place in the Eastern...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: April 1 recap

Four former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Friday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision. In Orlando, the Magic dropped a 102-89 decision to Toronto at Amway Center. Admiral Schofield played 20 minutes for the Magic. He had five points, six rebounds and...
NBA
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (ankle) out for Cleveland on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mobley continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Sunday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Mobley is averaging 14.9 points, 8.3...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Hawks#Fg
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Excels with 26 points

Conley notched 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Conley tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring in the contest, though the point guard was much more efficient with a 10-for-18 shooting line. His scoring production was his most since he posted 29 points against Milwaukee on March 14. Conley's offensive output has ebbed and flowed over the course of the campaign, and he is currently in a productive stretch during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 dimes, 2.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 3.2 treys over his past five contests.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals injury update for Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
NBA
Reuters

Minus several key players, Grizzlies top Suns for 7th straight win

Dillon Brooks collected 30 points and seven assists to fuel the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 122-114 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Ziaire Williams scored 19 points as the Grizzlies (55-23) received double-digit scoring performances from seven players to win their seventh in a row overall and ninth straight at home. De’Anthony Melton finished with 17 points, while John Konchar (14), Xavier Tillman (13), Santi Aldama (12) and Brandon Clarke (11) also contributed in the win.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting De'Anthony Melton for inactive Tyus Jones on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers

Booker put up 41 points (17-28 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Friday's 122-114 loss to the Grizzlies. Booker stayed hot against Memphis, but it was not enough as Phoenix saw its nine-game win streak come to an end. The three-time All-Star has scored at least 35 points in three of his last four games, shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in those contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. North Carolina predictions, expert picks: NCAA championship 2022 odds, spread for March Madness

The end of the college basketball season is now just hours away. After months of season-long action and weeks of a frenetically-paced 2022 NCAA Tournament that began with 68 teams, the March Madness bracket boils down to an epic championship matchup Monday evening between two of the sport's top blue bloods: No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 8 seed North Carolina. History awaits.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy