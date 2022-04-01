ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Shane Bieber to start Guardians’ season opener in KC

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Bieber will start the season opener on April 7 at the Kansas City Royals. Manager Terry Francona made the formal announcement Thursday after speaking to the right-hander, who missed three months last season with a shoulder strain. Bieber will be...

mlb.nbcsports.com

Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Padres get worrying Mike Clevinger update following Sean Manaea trade

The San Diego Padres swung a trade for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea despite having tons of pitching depth. They have worked for years to bring strong starting pitchers in and entered this season with a seemingly set rotation. One reason they looked to add more could be the injury to Mike Clevinger.
MLB
NBC Sports

deGrom's injury could impact Phillies' 2022 season

One of the main obstacles the Phillies face in their quest to return to the postseason is their chief rivals, the Mets. They made a huge signing in 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, giving them arguably the most fearsome 1-2 top of the rotation in the game. Ummm…...
MLB
Morning Journal

Guardians drop 7-3 decision to Cubs

Alexander Canario’s three-run home run turned a three-run Cubs lead into a six-run advantage, and Chicago cruised past the host Guardians, 7-3, on April 3. Chicago had 11 hits off Cleveland pitching, including two doubles by ex-Indians catcher Yan Gomes. Cal Quantrill pitched 3 2/3 innings. He gave up...
MLB
CBS Chicago

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn will need surgery to repair knee tendon

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS/AP) -- White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn is going to need surgery to repair a slight tear to a tendon in his knee. He was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. This was the same knee that caused Lynn to miss time last season. The estimate is that Lynn will be back on a mound in four weeks, and then he'll have to ramp up.Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona Saturday night. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee late last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee. Lynn's injury comes hours after the Sox announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old Crochet had a 2.82 ERA over 54 appearances last year, going 3-5 with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.
MLB
