I’m a cleaning expert and you’ve been using dishwasher tablets wrong – here’s how to use them to wash household products

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago
DISHWASHER tablets are more versatile than you may think - and one cleaning expert is here to tell you how else you can use them.

There are a handful of ways you can use dishwasher tablets to clean other household products.

Of course, it's always a good idea to test a small section of the product before going ahead full steam.

Cloths and sponges are two household items that can benefit from the deep-cleaning properties of dishwasher tablets.

TikTok user @tanyahomeinspo recommends putting your dirty cloths and sponges in a large pot, along with a dishwasher tablet, and letting the items boil for about 15 minutes.

The key here is to then rinse the cloths and sponges with water and a bit of disinfectant before allowing them to hang dry.

This is also a viable option for those without a washing machine or dryer, or who are looking to save time and conserve energy.

The tablets are also perfect to use on hard-to-clean air fryers.

Another TikToker, Jennie, who uses the handle @hall_at_home, placed her air fryer drawer into her sink, with a dishwasher tablet in the middle.

She then poured boiling hot water into the drawer and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Jennie claims it eliminated the grease and grime in her air fryer with ease.

Speaking of grease, if you're looking for a new way to clean your oven door, a dishwasher tablet can come in handy here, too.

Dipping the tablet in warm water and rubbing it on the door repeatedly until disintegration helps eliminate heavy grease and grime. Follow up with water and use a paper towel to wipe away the residue.

It's recommended to wear a pair of gloves with this hack, as rubbing the dishwasher tablet on the oven door can get messy.

This process also works for cleaning a shower door. Grab your gloves and a tablet and repeat the process here until your glass door is squeaky clean.

Finally, using dishwasher tablets can be helpful when cleaning pots and pans - especially old and burnt ones.

Ideally, soaking the pots and pans overnight with a dishwasher tablet will help you get great results.

But if you're looking for a quicker way to clean, opt for the oven and shower door strategy - rub the wet dishwasher tablet over the burn marks.

Wait at least 10 minutes for the tablet to do its job before rinsing.

