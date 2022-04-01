Worthington Farmers Market

The East End Food Market will be open year-round. The market, which moved to new space in the former Homeside Florist building last fall, will be open from May through October on Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning May 4, said Kate Fullam, executive director of the East End Food Institute, the organization that took over operation of the Riverhead farmers market in 2019.

