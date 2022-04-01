ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS BASEBALL: Miller leads MCA in blowout win

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Classical Academy Knights (Courtesy photo)

Cort Miller drove in four runs and allowed just one hit from the mound as Midland Classical Academy defeated Harvest Christian Academy 11-0 in five innings on Thursday at the MCA baseball field.

Miller, a Midland College signee, struck out 10 batters and walk two, while also going 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and two runs scored.

Also for MCA (11-3, 4-0 in TAPPS Division IV District 1), Charles McMillian was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, Josh Patterson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Kameron Armstead drove in two runs.

MCA also had a five-run second inning.

The Knights next host Fort Worth Calvary Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.

