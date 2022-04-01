ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Kitchen Rules star Blake Proud welcomes his first child with fiancée Ella Bee and reveals the bub's gorgeous name

By Caleb Taylor
 3 days ago

My Kitchen Rules star Blake Proud and his fiancée Ella Bee have welcomed their first child together.

Blake took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news - revealing their daughter's name 'Sunny'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oS6x7_0ew7egoB00
Baby makes three! My Kitchen Rules star Blake Proud and his fiancée Ella Bee have welcomed their first child together

He let fans know Sunny was born on March 28, weighing 3.8kg.

'We are so glad to finally be home together with our Sunny girl. Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages of love, excitement and support,' he wrote.

He also said the young family were settling down at home in Perth, Western Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amayj_0ew7egoB00
Too cute: Blake took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news - revealing their daughter's name 'Sunny' 

'Sorry if we haven't responded yet we are still settling in at home and finding our feet as new parents and will eventually come back to you,' he added.

The images showed his tiny bundle of joy sitting in a basket while dressed in a yellow jumpsuit.

Another photo was of Blake cradling little Sunny at the hospital soon after she was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgdQ0_0ew7egoB00
Doting: 'We are so glad to finally be home together with our Sunny girl. Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages of love, excitement and support,' Blake (pictured) wrote

He also shared a picture of Sunny in the arms of mother Ella.

The news is welcome for Blake who revealed late last year he was rushed to hospital following chest pains.

The star shared a shirtless photo to Instagram in November with ECG tabs over his chest, documenting the ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348Ppf_0ew7egoB00
Special: He shared a photo of Sunny in the arms of mother, Ella (pictured)

'Life isn't always sunshine and rainbows,' he began.

'Last week I was out drinking with friends on Saturday night and all of a sudden my heart started racing.

'By Monday morning I was rushed to hospital and Tuesday diagnosed with Pneumonia (the heart racing was because of lack of Oxygen and low haemoglobin).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWFvn_0ew7egoB00
Coming home: A photo showed the adorable little infant in a seat on the way home

Blake then detailed that his hospital visit coincided with his beloved Nan falling ill.

'On that Monday, sadly, my Grandma had a heart attack and God bless her soul she passed away Wednesday night. Thankfully I was allowed out to go and see her one last time,' he wrote alongside a beautiful family photo with his grandmother.

Blake went on to explain that he was sharing the post to remind his followers that Instagram is only a highlight reel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtyZ5_0ew7egoB00
Health: Blake (pictured) was rushed to hospital after his 'heart started racing all of a sudden' back in November last year 

'I could have just posted another food photo or happy couple photo and told you life IS always sunshine and rainbows but it isn't,' he said.

'Sometimes it's just straight out mean and when you're down and out it will kick you in the guts at the same time and take someone you love.'

He went on to say that he doesn't want sympathy but only for his followers to realise there is a truth behind highly-curated photos.

'I want YOU to realise that what you see on social media isn't always real, life can be sh*t, happiness isn't a given everyday,' he said.

'Stop comparing yourself or your life, stop reading fake news, stop trying and just start living and loving the life and people that give back as much as you give.'

Fans will remember Blake when he competed on My Kitchen Rules alongside his sister Amanda back in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnNLG_0ew7egoB00
Reality stars: Fans will remember Blake when he competed on My Kitchen Rules alongside his sister Amanda back in 2019

Comments / 0

