MINNEAPOLIS — Azzi Fudd wanted to play for UConn women’s basketball to win national championships. On Sunday, the freshman will get that chance. “This is something that you dream of. And it’s so surreal. I can’t believe (it),” Fudd said. “When I committed, this is where I hope to be playing in the national championship game. And I didn’t really — of course I wanted it to come true, but I never thought it would be like this so soon. And I’m super excited.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO