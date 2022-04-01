Toledo Bend residents clean up after twister touches down, damaging homes

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Numerous East Texans were affected by Monday night’s storms that sent trees flying into homes and knocked power out for many people. “All of a sudden it went like really windy and then extremely quiet. My 10-year-old, Joyce, started screaming ‘everybody get in the tub,’” said Shalynda Deane, who is now in search of a new home after the tornado destroyed theirs.
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The recovery effort continues in Hale County this week. It’s been six weeks since the February EF-2 tornado destroyed 20 homes and impacted 60. One woman died and several were injured. Jimmie Greens house was destroyed in the Mason Bend community near Sawyerville, but now he and his family of four […]
A tornado pummeled Arabi and parts of New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday night, killing one person, knocking out power to thousands of residents and destroying houses as severe thunderstorms swept northeast across the region. Roofs in the Arabi area of St. Bernard Parish were sheared off, utility poles...
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The area of Nocona is dealing with cleanup efforts after Monday’s tornadoes that swept through the state of Texas and impacted multiple counties in Texoma. One Nocona family said they heard about the storm coming through Jacksboro and Montague County, and they took shelter when it got closer. The family made […]
OCALA, Fla. (WPEC) – Crews are cleaning up after a possible tornado struck central Florida. Ocala Police and Ocala Fire Rescue shared photos of the Saturday storm damage on Facebook. The photos show an overturned truck, a home with a chunk of its corner wall missing, downed trees and power lines, damaged cars and debris all over the road.
SANTA FE, Texas — Monday's severe weather spawned an EF-0 tornado in Santa Fe, the National Weather Service confirmed. NWS said the tornado traveled about 250 yards for one minute with estimated peak winds reaching 85 mph. EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Monday night as the severe...
KINGSBURY, Texas – Twisted metal, broken branches and debris is littering much of Appling Road in Kingsbury just off of Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County after a severe storm struck the area Monday. “We have multiple trees down, we have houses damaged, property damaged so we’re just trying to...
Alyssa Wineski stood at her kitchen island Wednesday morning, the sun beaming down on her from where the ceiling and southern wall of her Arabi home used to be. Friends and family buzzed about, emptying shelves of anything that could be salvaged. But Wineski knew that she and her family had made it through the powerful tornado that tore through their Benjamin Street neighborhood Tuesday night with the thing that mattered most: their lives.
Another tragedy on Toledo Bend Reservoir. One man has drowned an another man is missing. Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the two men were reported missing Saturday afternoon from near Solan's Camp on the north end of the lake. A caller told deputies the men went fishing on Friday and never returned home.
TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR — First responders have now recovered the body of a second drowning victim from Toledo Bend, according to Steve W Stewart from our media partner, KJAS. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two fishermen drowned when their boat sank in about 17 feet of water Friday in the Toledo Bend Reservoir.
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — 10:20 p.m. Homes in Madison County and in Grimes County also had damage. We will update you with more information as it becomes available. 10:10 p.m. We have confirmed a home just south of Kurten may have been hit by the tornado that passed through Bryan earlier this evening. You can read that story here:
A man is dead following a fishing trip turned tragedy on Saturday afternoon at Toledo Bend. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, his office received a call around 3:30 pm on Saturday, March 12th that two fishermen went missing near Solan's Camp on the north part of Toledo Bend Lake.
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a missing fisherman was recovered Saturday night in Toledo Bend Lake, and the search for a second body is underway, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell. The two fishermen were reported missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, after going fishing Friday...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck crashed into a train late Wednesday night on north Detroit Avenue near Sylvania Avenue and Lagrange Street. The driver was not injured. The truck struck the end of the train and was heavily damaged. It is unknown if the train was in motion or...
Newton County, TX — Yesterday's storms in SE Texas did produce one confirmed tornado in NE Newton County, southwest of Toledo Bend , touching down shortly before noon on Wednesday. It did cause some damage to various structures. There were no reports of injuries. In addition to the tornado, there were reports of gusty winds, knocking down trees across other parts of SE Texas. Weather Service reports the strongest gust was 62mph near Call Junction just after 12pm.
Comments / 0