Toledo Bend residents clean up after twister touches down, damaging homes

Alyssa Wineski stood at her kitchen island Wednesday morning, the sun beaming down on her from where the ceiling and southern wall of her Arabi home used to be. Friends and family buzzed about, emptying shelves of anything that could be salvaged. But Wineski knew that she and her family had made it through the powerful tornado that tore through their Benjamin Street neighborhood Tuesday night with the thing that mattered most: their lives.

ARABI, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO