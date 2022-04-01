ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Nick Begich wins unanimous endorsement for Congress from Republican Women of Fairbanks

By Suzanne Downing
 3 days ago
At their Thursday meeting in Fairbanks, the storied Republican Women of Fairbanks endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. Nick also has the endorsement of one of the Republican women’s clubs of the Kenai, and three Republican districts.

The current chair of the club is Patty Weisel, and the members make up some of the most politically active women in the Interior. The club was formed and has been active before Statehood.

The Republican Women of Fairbanks’ endorsement is influential not only because of the statement it makes but because of the guaranteed volunteerism that comes with it in the Interior.

Nick is the Republican Begich who filed for Congress five months before Congressman Don Young’s death on March 18. Since Young passed on March 18, several others have joined the race, some from out of the state, and others who have various levels of name recognition with voters.

Ryan Nelson: Josh Revak lied, your PFD died, and now he wants an upgrade?

IN THIS ARTICLE
