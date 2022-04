The UConn men’s basketball team might not have made it to the Final Four in New Orleans, but two members of the team not only made it to the Big Easy but got paid, as well. R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin helped lead the Beast Coast Ballers to the Dos Equis 3x3U national championship tournament victory on Sunday, earning a team total of $70,000.

