ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonia, NJ

Suspect Arrested for Stabbing in Leonia

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEONIA, NJ – The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office today announced the arrest of Nile...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Leonia, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Leonia, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Elizabeth Hotel Lobby Stabbing Leads To Bergen County Man's Arrest: Prosecutor

A Bergen County man is facing various murder charges in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn resident earlier this week in Elizabeth, authorities announced. Javan Johnson, 30, of Bergenfield, stabbed 37-year-old Marlon Pantin at the Country Inn & Suites around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Sources tell Daily Voice Pantin was stabbed in his chest.
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Convicted In Crime Spree That Killed Beloved EMT, Mom Priscilla Godoy

A Newark man has been convicted of charges in connection with a crime spree and crash that killed a 29-year-old mom and EMT in 2018, authorities announced. Najeeh Green, now 30, was involved the spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car, and ultimately the death of Priscilla Godoy, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy