Logan Heights man shot in arm; San Diego Police investigate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm in Logan Heights Thursday night.

According to Officer Robert Heims, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Logan Avenue and National Avenue between South 30 th and South 31 st streets.

Police said the circumstances leading up the shooting are unclear at this time, but the victim was reportedly shot in the elbow.

One person was taken into custody following the shooting.

