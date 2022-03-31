New York Mets say ace Jacob deGrom is dealing with shoulder tightness

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Buck Showalter said Jacob deGrom was in danger of missing his spring start Friday after the Mets ace experienced tightness in his right shoulder after playing long toss.

Showalter said he met with deGrom after the session, and the ace had been feeling great until the last couple of throws.

"I'd be surprised if he pitched tomorrow, rain or no rain," Showalter said.

DeGrom is expected to go through preliminary tests on Friday. Showalter would not go as far as to say that deGrom's start on Opening Day next Thursday was in jeopardy.

"Not yet. We'll see what tomorrow brings. That's why we purposely put all the pitchers on an extra day's rest so if we have something we can move them around."

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during a March 27 spring training game. Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports

In his postgame press conference, Showalter said he was waiting to see what the weather would do before making a decision on whether deGrom would start Friday.

Showalter said he was looking at two or three options for the game. Around half an hour later, he entered the media room and delivered the news on deGrom's status.

DeGrom has not pitched in a regular season game since July 5 against the Braves when he suffered a sprained/partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and was later shut down. He ended the season with a 7-2 record in 15 starts with 146 strikeouts in 92 innings with a 1.08 ERA.

Over the course of the 2021 season, deGrom dealt with lat inflammation, side tightness, back, shoulder soreness and forearm impingements.

DeGrom was his normal electric self in his spring debut on March 24, striking out five batters and only giving up one hit in two innings of work.

But now the questions about deGrom's health have suddenly resurfaced on the eve of the 2022 season.

