ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New York Mets say ace Jacob deGrom is dealing with shoulder tightness

By Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Buck Showalter said Jacob deGrom was in danger of missing his spring start Friday after the Mets ace experienced tightness in his right shoulder after playing long toss.

Showalter said he met with deGrom after the session, and the ace had been feeling great until the last couple of throws.

"I'd be surprised if he pitched tomorrow, rain or no rain," Showalter said.

DeGrom is expected to go through preliminary tests on Friday. Showalter would not go as far as to say that deGrom's start on Opening Day next Thursday was in jeopardy.

"Not yet. We'll see what tomorrow brings. That's why we purposely put all the pitchers on an extra day's rest so if we have something we can move them around."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkLpU_0ew7arPm00
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during a March 27 spring training game. Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports

In his postgame press conference, Showalter said he was waiting to see what the weather would do before making a decision on whether deGrom would start Friday.

Showalter said he was looking at two or three options for the game. Around half an hour later, he entered the media room and delivered the news on deGrom's status.

DeGrom has not pitched in a regular season game since July 5 against the Braves when he suffered a sprained/partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and was later shut down. He ended the season with a 7-2 record in 15 starts with 146 strikeouts in 92 innings with a 1.08 ERA.

'I have a broken heart': Mike Shildt bares his soul about being fired by the Cardinals

MLB 2022 win totals: Predicting every team's record for the new season

Over the course of the 2021 season, deGrom dealt with lat inflammation, side tightness, back, shoulder soreness and forearm impingements.

DeGrom was his normal electric self in his spring debut on March 24, striking out five batters and only giving up one hit in two innings of work.

But now the questions about deGrom's health have suddenly resurfaced on the eve of the 2022 season.

Andrew Tredinnick is the Mets beat writer for NorthJersey.com. Email: atredinnick@gannett.com Twitter: @andrew_tred

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets say ace Jacob deGrom is dealing with shoulder tightness

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

432K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets reported blockbuster raises eyebrows

The New York Mets are not done when it comes to upgrading their team. They were already looking for help in the bullpen, but in the wake of Jacob deGrom’s injury and questions about Max Scherzer’s availability for Opening Day, the rotation has become a question mark. It makes sense that the Mets would be looking to find pieces.
MLB
FanSided

Bartolo Colon returning to New York Mets after all

Bartolo Colon has been adamant that his career is not over. He still wants to return to the majors, specifically with the New York Mets, for a final season. It does not matter that he will turn 49 years old this year, or that his last season in the majors came in 2018 – Colon is timeless.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Mike Shildt
Person
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port St Lucie#Usa Today Sports#Braves
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shock decision on Matt Carpenter ahead of Opening Day

Not long ago, former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter was one of the most consistent and dangerous hitters in MLB. Fast forward a few years, and he’s struggling to hold onto a roster spot. According to reports, the Texas Rangers informed the veteran infielder that he would not be making the roster ahead of Opening Day, meaning Carpenter is set to re-enter free agency, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson.
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy