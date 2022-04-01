ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NSA employee charged with mishandling classified material

 3 days ago
A National Security Agency employee has been charged with emailing classified national security information to someone no longer authorized to receive it.

Mark Robert Unkenholz of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Thursday but ordered released after an initial court appearance in Baltimore.

The 26-count indictment says Unkenholz held "top secret" security clearance. He is accused of using his personal email address to send classified information to a person who at one point had security clearance but no longer did so.

The case is the latest prosecution from federal authorities in Maryland, home to some of the most secretive government agencies, alleging mishandling of classified materials.

You can read the full indictment here.

