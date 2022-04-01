ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation makes historic $120 million investment in housing

By Lily Cummings, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., signed an historic legislation Thursday evening. The tribe is investing $120 million in housing over the next three years and will be building hundreds of homes. It's the biggest investment the Cherokee Nation has ever made in...

ktul.com

KTUL

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on 33,000 square foot Kenwood Community Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders broke ground on a 33,000 square foot community center on Friday. The Cherokee Nation Wood Hair Community Center will provide a space for the Cherokee Nation Head Start program, elder nutritional program, health and wellness activities, new softball fields, an outdoor basketball court, a walking path and space for traditional Cherokee games like stickball and marbles.
TULSA, OK
MarketWatch

Amazon investing more than $250 million for affordable housing in Washington state

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +3.23% announced multiple investments in affordable housing in Washington state on Tuesday. The housing projects will be created in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) and Sound Transit. The e-commerce giant will spend $124.4 million to create 1,060 affordable homes in the Puget Sound region; another $81.7 million for 742 homes near stations in the Greater Capital region; and $42.5 million for 318 homes near light rail stations in the Puget Sound. Amazon committed $300 million to building "transit-oriented" affordable housing in 2021, with homes located in the company's headquarters of Washington state's Puget Sound region; the Arlington, Va region; and Nashville. The Amazon Housing Equity Fund aims to spend $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable homes. The company says its investments have increased the amount of affordable housing in the Bellevue, Wash. area by 20% in one year. Amazon stock has slid nearly 8% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
KTUL

Child care facilities close across Green Country over tribal money dispute

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over $4 million is in question as more than 100 Green Country families are left scrambling to find child care. The Washington County Child Care Foundation announced it will close the doors of all Ivy Academy locations on March 31, 2022, via an email sent to parents and staff Tuesday evening.
KTUL

Tulsans continue to face the Great Resignation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Workers in Oklahoma are saying now is the time for them to make a change when it comes to their day job. “I’ve been working since I was 16, so it was scary leaving,” said new mom and business owner Isa Rios. “But it’s been good, I definitely feel like a lot of people should take the chance.”
