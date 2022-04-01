Avalanche's Darren Helm: Deposits goal Thursday

Bader signed a two-year, $10.4 million contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Bader and the Cardinals were unable to settle on an agreement prior to the arbitration deadline this spring, but he'll now land a deal that covers his final two years of arbitration. The 27-year-old has slashed .348/.375/.435 with two doubles, six RBI, a run, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts across eight Grapefruit League appearances this spring. Although the Cardinals added Corey Dickerson during the offseason, Bader is expected to see plenty of playing time to begin the 2022 campaign.
