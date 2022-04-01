ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Indian shares start FY23 on muted note, Hero MotoCorp slumps

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares kicked off the new financial year on a quiet note on Friday, with gains in power company stocks helping marginally offset a sharp fall in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.11% at 17,484.45, as of 0406 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08% to 58,617.98. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2% each.

Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.

Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6%. Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3%.

Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

