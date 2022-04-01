ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, CO

Water flowing to roughly 85% of the Town of Empire, officials say

By Sydney Isenberg
Water is flowing to roughly 85% of the Town of Empire after struggling with interruptions in water service , town officials announced late Thursday evening.

Officials pointed to a significant pipe leak, high levels of manganese and iron in the town's well and frozen creeks as reasons for the lack of water for residents.

In a press release, the Town of Empire said one leak was located and confirmed on a private property Thursday. Some residents may have water intermittently shutoff as crews conduct pressure testing within additional water lines.

The town also upgraded the filtration system of the previously shuttered well. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) conducted tests Friday and approved the water being produced, according to town officials.

The well is now providing additional water to the water treatment plant, increasing Empire's water pressure. Officials want to remind residents that water quality tests have not detected any bacteria.

A boil water order is still in effect for the town. Officials say they will continue to make water tankers available for residents.

