ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Defence Secretary: Vladimir Putin is now in a cage of his own making

By Alana Calvert
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08e2fa_0ew7Z5fs00

Ben Wallace has claimed Vladimir Putin “is now a man in a cage he built himself”.

As the Russian war against Ukraine entered day 37, the Defence Secretary said Russia’s president no longer bore the “force” he used to.

In an interview with Sky News, he said: “President Putin is not the force he used to be. He is now a man in a cage he built himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42h9Wa_0ew7Z5fs00

“His army is exhausted, he has suffered significant losses.

“The reputation of this great army of Russia has been trashed.

“He has not only got to live with the consequences of what he is doing to Ukraine, but he has also got to live with the consequences of what he has done to his own army.

“We have seen it before. It always gets worse. It goes for more civilian attacks, more civilian areas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjdGe_0ew7Z5fs00

The Chief of the Defence Staff earlier expressed similar sentiments.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Russia’s bid to take all of Ukraine during its invasion looks to have “fallen apart” as Mr Putin’s troops retreat.

The head of Britain’s armed forces said the Russian leader had been “misled” about the effectiveness of his country’s armed forces, with “early indications” suggesting Moscow was withdrawing troops – a move that has opened them up to counter attacks by Ukrainian defenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrM5c_0ew7Z5fs00

In a speech and follow-on question-and-answer session at an Institute for Government (IfG) event, the Chief of the Defence Staff said Mr Putin was a “weaker and more diminished figure today” than he was before the invasion started on February 24.

He announced that the UK was “incredibly cautious” about believing Russian claims of ground troops withdrawing from Kyiv but said there did appear to be signs the Kremlin was preparing to focus its efforts on the east and south of Ukraine.

Comments / 104

Michael Harmon
2d ago

wait until all the mom's get notice that their 18 yr old conscripts died in the special operation there will be a mass uprising in Russia maybe not right now but it will happen soon

Reply(11)
39
American 70
2d ago

I say Putin has cancer he does not know what he’s saying this man he’s on his way out and he wants to take everybody with him because what does he have to lose

Reply(5)
15
Guest
1d ago

he's made a collosal mistake. exposed his weak military. destroyed his countries standing in the world and shattered his economy.

Reply(1)
15
The Independent
The Independent

582K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
Indy100

How far away do you need to be to survive a nuclear blast?

With Russia's war on Ukraine entering its second week, many people have feared that a devastating nuclear World War could occur. Vladimir Putin has put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in the last few weeks, citing "aggressive statements" by NATO and tough financial sanctions. As of 2019, there were 15,000 nuclear weapons on planet Earth. But, what would happen in the unlikely event of a nuclear blast? The impact of a single nuclear bomb is difficult to determine because so many factors have to be considered: the time of day, the weather, the exact location and whether it...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Defence#Russian#Sky News#The Defence Staff#Ukrainian#Institute For Government
Daily Mail

'Depressed' Vladimir Putin is 'set to hold a nuclear evacuation drill' with the Kremlin's doomsday plane after moving his family to a 'secret underground city' in Siberia, 'insider' account claims

A 'depressed' Vladimir Putin is 'set to hold a nuclear evacuation drill' having 'moved his family to a 'secret underground city' with the Kremlin's doomsday plan, insider sources have claimed. One source that previously said Putin is suffering from multiple and serious medical problems, and also claimed that Russian death...
POLITICS
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
MONTAGUE, CA
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy