Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to a new release issued by the state's Board of Animal Health on Saturday. The avian influenza was confirmed in flocks in Meeker and Mower counties. No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO