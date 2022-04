High school junior Azalinn Ennis starts petition with more than 3,000 supporters calling for Carey Wilhelm's removal Oregon City High School's principal will resign, effective at the end of the school year, in the wake of an assembly that caused a student to suffer "severe emotional distress" according to a newly filed lawsuit. Oregon City School District officials have apologized for the assembly broadcasting a video in which a student admitted to abusing his ex-girlfriend, referred to as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit. Jane Doe will lose educational opportunities amid the damage to her name and reputation caused by the...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO