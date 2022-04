About two hours into Saturday’s Gallatin Valley Triangular, which had begun in pleasant conditions, the forecasted wet weather began to blow in from the west. As runners set up at the start line for the boys’ 1,600-meter run light rain started for fall as heavy wind gusts ripped through the Belgrade Booster Club Track. Some athletes sought shelter while others grabbed the canopy on tents to keep them from blowing away.

BELGRADE, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO