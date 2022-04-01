ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

How much oil will be left in the US strategic reserve after Biden’s release?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJVJr_0ew7Ss4z00

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While gas prices were already on the rise at the start of 2022, they jumped dramatically following Russia’s invasion, AAA shows . They’ve since stabilized, but the national average remains well above $4 (AAA is reporting the average for a gallon of regular gas sits at $4.22 as of Thursday). Energy prices have also spiked as the U.S. and its allies rolled out a plethora of sanctions against the Russian government and oligarchs.

The planned release from the strategic reserve is a way to increase supplies as a bridge until oil companies ramp up their own production, with administration officials estimating that domestic production will grow by 1 million barrels daily this year and an additional 700,000 barrels daily in 2023.

What is the strategic reserve?

It’s the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil, according to the Department of Energy . The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, was created after the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s, according to Bloomberg , and is stored in deep and heavily guarded underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast.

The strategic reserve can house up to 713.5 million barrels of crude oil but previously had a capacity of 727 million barrels. The most it has ever held was 726.6 million barrels. As of March 25 , it’s holding more than 568 million barrels.

WATCH: Biden taps oil reserve to control gas prices

Tapping the reserve is among the few things a president can do alone to try to control inflation. According to the Department of Energy, the reserve is always “drawdown ready,” meaning it can release crude oil to the market within 13 days of the president’s direction.

Biden’s six-month timeframe will begin in May, according to a Bloomberg report , meaning as many as 180 million barrels will be released from the strategic reserve. That means that even if the U.S. doesn’t add any barrels to the reserve, and no additional releases are ordered, there would still be roughly 388 million barrels in the emergency stock.

High gas prices will hit these states hardest, analysis finds

This release of oil reserves is the largest the world has ever seen, a statement from the White House reads . The Department of Energy will use the revenue from this release to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in future years, once prices have fallen sufficiently.

Ultimately, officials hope the release of reserves will create pressures that may lead to reduced oil prices, though Biden has already twice ordered releases from the strategic reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets. During a Thursday press conference , Biden said the price at the pump could come down anywhere between 10 cents and 35 cents per gallon.

The Associated Press and NewsNation’s Sydney Kalich contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Embargo#Oil Reserves#Oil Markets#Russian#The Department Of Energy#Spr#Arab#Bloomberg
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy