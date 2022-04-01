ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4's Wesley's Ruff receives Gold Club Award from Utah Golf Association

ABC 4
 3 days ago

ABC4's Wesley's Ruff receives Gold Club Award from Utah Golf Association.

KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
ABC 4

Endometriosis Awareness Month

Man charged with kidnapping, rape of Utah 14-year-old Transgender day of visibility march at Utah state …. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Iron Co. Engineer advises residents to prepare for ….
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Iron Co. Engineer advises residents to prepare for upcoming monsoon season

Iron Co. Engineer advises residents to prepare for upcoming monsoon season
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Miami Herald

Wildlife officials capture ‘elusive’ animal only seen eight times in 43 years in Utah

There had only been eight sightings confirmed in 43 years. But when 18 sheep were killed or wounded in an area in Utah, wildlife officials started searching. They flew over Rich County and saw an animal feeding on a dead sheep. When they got a little closer, they realized they were looking at the elusive creature — a wolverine.
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity.Lake Powell's fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half century ago — a record marking yet another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and megadrought.It comes as hotter temperatures and less precipitation leave a smaller amount flowing through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
ABC 4

Utah weather forecast Wednesday

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Midday Navy Deployment wraps up at University Hospital. Utah changes statewide COVID-19 response, shuts down …. Behind the Badge: FBI special agent breaking barriers. Utah Supreme Court Justice process. Return Utah wraps up first year. Utah Highway Patrol discuss motorcycle safety
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

High end boutique coming to Draper, UT

High-end fashion is making its way to Utah. Alexa Raynes joined us in the studio to share about the new boutique opening in Draper. If you’re familiar with fashion in the south, you may have heard of Monkee’s, but we are excited to find out that Utah is getting its very first location.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Utah changes statewide COVID-19 response, shuts down testing sites and more

Utah changes statewide COVID-19 response, shuts down testing sites and more.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Made in Utah thriller, The Nameless Days, now in theaters and on-demand

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah is a favorable shooting location for filmmakers – the state’s diverse geography and natural beauty offer a wonderful canvas for making movie magic. Filmmakers Matthew Whedon and Andrew Mecham co-wrote and directed the new superatural-thriller The Nameless Days which was made in Utah and opened in theaters on April 1, 2022 and is available on-demand as well.
UTAH STATE

