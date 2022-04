No matter how many times his shots miss their target, Coby White says his plan is simple: Keep shooting. White’s 0-for-9 performance in Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat hung heavy on the Chicago Bulls guard, whose shot has been off since mid-March. He went 2-for-24 from 3-point range in the last five games and scored in double digits only twice in the last eight games, shooting 29% from the ...

NBA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO