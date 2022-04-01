Granger High School hosts first helicopter fly-in

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s safe to say Makenzie Thompson is going places. The 18-year-old, who lives in South Fulton, Georgia, has been accepted to 49 colleges along with $1.3 million in scholarship offers. On Wednesday, Thompson talked to TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the secret to her success. And it’s only fitting that the teen appeared virtually from a high school classroom. “I think that my applications stood out because of my extracurricular activities and how involved I am in school,” Thompson shared. The high school senior is class president, co-captain of the dance team and manages the varsity baseball team. She’s also a member of the national honor society and vice president of Beta Club, a community service organization. “I think my extracurriculars really show how well rounded I am,” Thompson explained.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO