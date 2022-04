The management of Fortress DAO experienced an exit scam at the beginning of 2022. The situation with Fortress proves that DAO is not a slogan and that decentralization and community governance must be real. Project management of DAO and DeFi is about asset storage and management and the creation of a proper decentralized infrastructure. In the DAO case, this mainly consists of community treasury governance and smart contract governance. But the decentralization should be achieved step-by-step gradually expanding the rights and opportunities of participants from the team to the community. However, a large number of participants means difficulties in voting. Therefore, we propose to select electors to participate in the decision-making processes in the DAO on the basis of the project and also add Off-chain voting for all tokenholders.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO