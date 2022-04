RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -” We know that racism is alive and well in our community, just by last week’s events at the hotel saying no Indians allowed.”. A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native Americans were no longer welcome at The Grand Gateway Hotel. over their refusal to book reservations for members of the first nation Lakota community.

