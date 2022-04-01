ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man released without bail after drug raid

By Patrick Ryan
WIVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Buffalo man is back on the streets after authorities found him flushing cocaine down a toilet during a drug raid, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office. The...

Comments / 11

Donna Baron
2d ago

...WHY waste resources conducting a "raid" then let them walk? Nice way for cops to score some free coke I guess...

WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

19-year old Fatally Shot in Buffalo

Another fatal shooting in Buffalo. Officers responded to the call just after 3:40am this morning in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. A male was struck by gunfire while inside of a residence during some type of party or gathering.
BUFFALO, NY
WSAZ

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
